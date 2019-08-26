Idaho Is Business Friendly But Could Be Better

Idaho is open for business. It also needs to work a bit more on its business image. This morning I was doing a Google search, looking for something else when I came across this slightly dated survey from Forbes (“Butch” Otter was still Governor 9 months ago).

Otherwise, I think most of this is still current and mostly accurate. The dropping of a large portion of state regulatory code (which, sadly, will be reinstated by legislators) could even result in a better ranking before this year ends.

Being number 14 on this list does put Idaho in good company, however. Neighboring Utah is listed as second nationwide. North Carolina is listed as first, just in case you wondered.

Quality of life is listed only at 25th. I suspect the quality varies depending on where you live. This isn’t measured by fresh air as much as it’s measured by access to healthcare and hospitals. Which is why an outsider would consider Boise a better option than Buhl, Wallace or Blackfoot.

Here’s one bit of evidence I’ve recognized. Idaho energy costs are fourth best in the country. A full 20% better than the U.S. average. When I tell friends from around the country what I pay for electricity and natural gas combined, I get some surprised reactions (hydropower is a wonderful thing!) Manufacturers especially look for low power costs.

You can read more by clicking on this link.

The state has a solid bond rating. This is reflected in how cautious state and local governments are when it comes to borrowing for large projects. Cautious because the voting public is very frugal.