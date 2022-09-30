Green Bay Packers Headquarters in Bellevue Idaho

Back in the day, I could afford gasoline and often traveled to Blaine County on Saturday mornings. I would often be the first customer at Mahoney’s when the front door opened for lunch at 11:00 a.m. I’m an early riser, and late morning is my mid-afternoon. I wish the place was a little closer because when it comes to comfort food, it’s out of this world.

I had chicken wings during my first visit. That was several years ago. From my palate’s point of view, Mahoney’s wings are the best in Idaho (It’s a first-place tie with Buster’s in Hollister). Good wings aren’t served in a soup. The sauce is like a glaze. Good wings aren’t pink inside. The sauce and the blue cheese dressing add some moisture to the dry, white, fully cooked chicken. Mahoney’s gets it right on all counts.

The place is an oasis for fans of Minnesota sports. Mostly. Founders like the Twins, Timberwolves, and Golden Gophers. And then there’s the football team from Wisconsin. It’s a Packers bar. The owners were from Rochester, near the Wisconsin state line. Their father was born on the other side of the great divide. So it’s green and gold versus purple and gold.

They will treat Vikings fans with decency. I had a conversation with one of the guys one Saturday about Fran Tarkenton. He agreed, the scrambler was a great competitor and quarterback. Not many quarterbacks have had a decent record against Green Bay over the last 60 years. Tarkenton owned the Packers in the 70s!

Mahoney’s is easily found. As you enter Bellevue from the south, Mahoney’s is on the west side of the highway. You’ll see a large Irish tricolor flying outside. They’ll take good care of you!

Get our free mobile app