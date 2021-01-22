Guys From Magic Valley Meet Peyton Manning

I don’t know if Forrest Andersen walked away with a Nationwide policy. He did walk away greatly impressed after a chance meeting with Peyton Manning. Forrest and son Gavin are involved in a firearms training session with the men and women of the United States military. Manning was duck hunting not far away. He dropped by to greet the service members.

Forrest says Manning appeared more star struck than the men and women in uniform.

He won Super Bowl titles with the Colts and Broncos.

For the uninitiated, Manning is usually ranked as one of the five best quarterbacks to ever play in the National Football League. In a few weeks he'll be named a 2021 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He'll be enshrined later this summer.

If you don’t follow football, you may know Manning from a series of humorous commercials for Nationwide Insurance and alongside country music star Brad Paisley.

Forrest enjoyed the visit but he’s not going to alter his football allegiance. He’s a lifelong fan of the Raiders. When Manning was with the Broncos, he faced the Raiders twice a year. It generally didn’t go well for the Silver and Black.

Just a bit more Manning family history. Peyton’s dad, Archie, isn’t in the Hall of Fame but many say he was the best quarterback to ever play for really bad teams. He spent most of his career with the New Orleans Saints when the club was incredibly inept. Brother Eli won two Super Bowls with the Giants and a third brother, Cooper, passed on a football career. The family’s roots are in Mississippi where Archie played college ball.

Forrest and Gavin have Idaho roots. You know Forrest from the Gun Guys on KLIX and Washington Street Pawn.