Living in Idaho is a blessing to many of us. It is a beautiful state with great scenery, much to do, and is decently affordable. If you love the outdoors it is a great place to call home. There is no shortage of fishing, hiking, kayaking, hunting, and the lack of traffic compared to other states is a breath of fresh air. There is much to enjoy about Idaho, and far too often it isn't recognized or mentioned as a great place, which is how the locals prefer it. When it comes to living in Idaho though, are we biased in saying it is a great place to live, or is it one of the best states to live in?

The Best and Worst States to Live In

Debating which state is the best depends on your perspective and where you grew up. Many are biased towards their state, while others may hate their home state and envy one they have visited or fancied about. A list released by WalletHub ranked the best states to live in, and they did it by using a few categories. The five categories they used are affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety. With these criteria, it was determined that Massachusetts is the best state in the United States to live in. Coming in second is New Jersey, followed by New York to make up the top three. The worst state to live in, according to the list, is Mississippi, just ahead of Alaska, which is just ahead of Louisiana to make up the bottom three.

Is Idaho a Good State to Live In?

While Idaho may have missed the top three, we did come in as the fourth best state to live in. Idaho ranked 13 in affordability, nine in economy, 29 in education and health, 22 in quality of life, and six in safety. Another advantage of working for Idaho is that it ranked with the fifth lowest crime rate of any state. Safety is a huge part of enjoying life, and Idaho is one of the safest places to live. The education and health not being in the top half of the country are well known, as well as the state being more affordable than most, although that may be changing. The quality of life is most affected by the lack of major theme parks and attractions, but the list most likely isn't taking into account that the natural beauty is the attraction.

It is pretty clear that the rest of the country is taking notice and that Idaho is becoming one of the best states. With the amount of movement here that has been taking place, people are realizing what Idahoans have known all along. With affordable housing, a good economy, low crime, and a safe environment, Idaho has become a place many want to call home, and the more word gets out, the more people will flock to the state. Locals may not be thrilled about it, but word is out, that Idaho is a great state to live in.

