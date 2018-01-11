Hagerman Man Taken to Hospital After Crash Near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) – A Magic Valley man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash caused the semi tractor-trailer he was pulling to overturn near Pocatello.

The crash happened a little before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Interstate 15 and Interstate 86.

According to Idaho State Police, 26-year-old James Scott, of Chubbuck, was driving a Mercury Mystique northbound on I-15 and was taking the westbound I-86 on-ramp. Scott failed to negotiate a turn, drove off the road, and became airborne after striking the embankment.

Hagerman resident Eddy Chapman, 62, was driving westbound on I-86 from southbound I-15 in a Freightliner semi, pulling two trailers of hay. Scott's vehicle struck Chapman's, causing the semi to overturn. The semi came to rest on its side.

Both drivers were taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Scott was not wearing a seat belt, ISP said, but Chapman was.

The westbound on-ramp for I-86 from southbound I-15 was blocked for several hours while the scene was cleared.