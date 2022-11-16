Hagerman Mayor Forced to Resign for Living Outside of Town

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The mayor of Hagerman had to resign following an investigation that found he wasn't living in the community he serves. The Gooding County Prosecutor Trevor Misseldine, now former Mayor Alan Jay resigned this week following an investigation launched in September. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office discovered Mayor Jay had been living in Twin Falls following a complaint. His residency violated the Hagerman mayor's oath of office. The Hagerman City Council President, Jared Hillier will serve as acting mayor.

