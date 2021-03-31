Hailey Idaho Man Dead Following Accident

A woman was injured and a man is dead after a traffic accident in Hailey, Idaho.

According to a press release issued by Hailey police, 64-year old Stephen Begley of Hailey, Idaho died by suicide following an accident where he hit Boise resident Sarah Cardella in a crosswalk.

Sarah was walking with her husband when Begley ran into her while she was crossing the street. Immediately following the accident, Begley got out of his car to see what had happened, then retuned to his car where he took his life.

Sarah Cardella's injuries were not life threating and she was treated at Wood River St. Luke's. Sarah's husband was walking with her when the accident occurred and he was not injured.

According to the Hailey Police Department, Begley was talking on his phone at the time of the accident.