Bowe Bergdahl Makes Another Attempt to Overturn Conviction

Bowe Bergdahl likely didn’t vote for Donald Trump. We also know Bergdahl wasn’t happy with the disposition of his case by the Army. He was denied an honorable discharge after walking away from his post in Afghanistan. It was a long walk. He was captured by the Taliban and spent years in captivity (he says mostly in a cage) before being freed. He was released during the second Obama Administration in exchange for several captured Taliban cutthroats.

He’s now filing suit against former President Trump and the late Senator John McCain. This time outside a military court.

The Hailey man was expecting a welcome when he got home but it was canceled. Because several of Bergdahl’s comrades died in the search for him that followed his disappearance from base. It was feared at the time that he could’ve been abducted.

You can read the details by clicking here.

Bergdahl believes comments made by Trump and McCain influenced the military tribunal but lost an appeal last year.

While campaigning before his election in 2016, Mr. Trump labeled the deserter a “traitor”. McCain wanted the Senate to hold hearings about the case. Some people think President Obama paid too high a price for Bergdahl’s release and the men swapped in the exchange are believed to have returned to the battlefield.

At a White House ceremony upon release, some suppose Obama tried to portray the captive solider as a hero, perhaps to burnish the President’s own reputation as a deal maker. Bergdahl has maintained a low profile since coming home.