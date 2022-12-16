Our Neighbors North of Idaho Claim the COVID Vax Prevents Crashes

Color me skeptical on this one. A study in Canada suggests if you didn’t get the COVID vaccine you’re more likely to be involved in a car accident. Maybe people who don’t get the jab are bad drivers in the first place, but I don’t even buy that possibility. This sounds more like an effort to embarrass or frighten people who decided against the vaccine.

Consider the totalitarian efforts of Canada’s federal government when it came to last February’s protest by truck drivers. I wouldn’t trust any claims that come out of the regime of Prime Minister Black Face. The Trudeau government will always be suspect when it comes to the treatment of supposedly free people.

Now, if they’re putting some delayed-release caffeine into the Canadian vaccines I would be a bit more inclined to buy the results of the study. My comment about caffeine is facetious to a point. You couldn’t pack enough caffeine to be released during daily driving for several months. On the other hand, as an unvaccinated guy, I could buy a liter of coffee for the drive and should stay wide awake.

Our neighbors to the north are mostly a nice lot, despite their inferiority complex. That’s why they take it out on baby seals.

Photo by Jasper Malchuk Rasmussen on Unsplash.

The equivalents on this side of the border are the guys who insist if you get COVID after the vaccine that you’ll have a milder case. How do they know that? The same people originally said the vaccine would prevent infection.

Message for the whining liberals on both sides of the border: It’s not that people don’t trust science. It’s that after hearing your wild claims they don’t trust you.

