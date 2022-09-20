What would you do? What would you do if you have a child that opens their door, and dings the car next to you, to find out the owner is in the car and sees it all? Do you get in your car and act like you don't know? Do you talk about it? Do you offer any type of condolences or pay for a little ding, or chalk it up to ding and nothing else? If the person confronts you aggressively, do you get into a fight? Does it change if it is you or your partner that does it instead of a kid? Does location play a factor? Say it is picking kids up from school compared to a grocery store and does it matter who was parked first? There is much to consider, but when the car next to you is dinged by your car, what do you do?

Cars Hitting Cars in Parking Lots in Twin Falls

It is inevitable that at some time your car will get dinged by somebody opening their door in a parking lot, or that you will do it yourself. Usually, it is not a big deal, and no damage is done unless you aggressively throw your door open, or the wind takes it away from you slamming it into the car next to you. As adults, we are usually careful not to, even when someone does come in and park too close. A child, on the other hand, may do it on accident, not realizing it. Typically, instinct is to check for any damage, normally there isn't any, you get in your car and drive off with no concern. When the person is sitting in the car and sees it happen, that is another story. When they see it, get out and approach you, how do you handle the situation?

Conflict in the Parking Lot in Twin Falls

The situation and personality play a large part in how things are dealt with. If you are in a grocery store parking lot, you assume your car is safe, but when picking a kid up from school, things happen and kids are excited to go home. The type of car that gets hit is a major factor. Hitting a Lexus or a Cadillac is not the same as hitting an old car or truck. Depending on how the person confronts you, you can offer your insurance, although a car ding seems a little small for that. You can apologize and hope they understand. You can ignore them, get in your car and drive off, or if they are hostile and you are heated, you can fist fight, but this should never be the option you go with. Some people will say no big deal, while others will exaggerate the little ding to their car. If your child is the one that caused it, it is always good to remember that this is a teaching moment for you and them.

This has happened to me where my kid has opened a door and dinged a car with the driver inside. A man got out and confronted me and asked about the 'gash,' of which there was nothing visibly there. He seemed aggressive and wanted my information, but there was no visible damage. I had my son apologize as well as I did, and then he proceeded to ask what we are going to do. I again apologized and said have a nice day as I got in the car and went about my day. He stared me down as I drove off. He was not there when I had pulled in, and parked very close to that side of the car. Be careful, because people will do this on purpose. I remained kind, despite his attitude, and talked to my son about opening his door in the future. This isn't the right or wrong thing to do, but it was how I handled it. If you find yourself in this situation, what would you do?

