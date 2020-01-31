MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey man was injured in a three vehicle crash when one ran a red light in Meridian Thursday night.

According to Idaho State Police, Carlos Moya, 35, was one of two people sent to St. Luke's Meridian when a Kuna man, driving a 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood, ran a red light on Meridian Road overpass at around 11:25 p.m. Jan. 30.

ISP said Moya, in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and the driver of a Volkswagon Jetta were hit while going through the intersection turning onto the Interstate 84 on ramp. The driver of the Cadillac was identified as Aguilino Martinez, 37, of Kuna. ISP says the investigation is ongoing.