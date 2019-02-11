HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – A Hailey woman was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle rollover in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins said Monday morning in a release that deputies found the driver, 32-year-old Nicole Byington, in a silver Honda CRV laying on its side in an embankment. Byington was removed from the vehicle by South Central Fire and taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.

Harkins said the investigation so far has revealed that Byington was traveling northbound on Highway 75 between Hailey and Bellevue when she lost control of the vehicle and crossed the southbound lane, hitting the embankment and rolling the vehicle.

The vehicle came to a stop on the driver’s side, facing south. Evidence suggests Byington was not wearing a seat belt, Harkins said. He said the rollover remains under investigation criminal charges are pending lab results. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the rollover.