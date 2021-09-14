It's the most wonderful time of the year, and it isn't even close to Christmas time yet. Fall in Southern Idaho is the best. The mild temperatures make it an amazing time of the year to get outdoors and not melt in the summer heat or freeze in the winter air. I'd even go as far as to say that fall in the Magic Valley is better than spring in the Magic Valley.

Not only is the weather a win for us, the activities that come with fall and Halloween are abundant in Southern Idaho. While we aren't sure yet if there will be a Trick or Treat Street this year, there are definitely a number of must-see events and locations over the next few weeks. Some are family friendly like leaf peeping and corn mazes while others might be too spooky for everyone like the Mansions of Albion or the Haunted Swamp.

The Southern Idaho Economic Development Facebook page has posted a graphic with many of the upcoming events.

Southern Idaho Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes

Tubbs Berry Farm - open September 17th through October 30th in Twin Falls.

Crismor's Pumpkin Patch and Sweet Corn - open September 23rd through October 31st in Buhl.

Jerome Punkynland Pumpkin Patch - open October 1st through 31st.

Magic Valley Corn Maze & Haunted Forest - open October 1st through 30th in Hansen.

Southern Idaho Haunted Attractions

Twin Falls Haunted Swamp - open select dates September 17th through October 30th.

Stricker Homesite - open October 22nd and 23rd in Hansen.

Haunted Mansions of Albion - open select dates September 30th through October 30th.

Southern Idaho Fall Events

Gooding Cheese, Wine, & Beer Harvest Fest - September 17th, 6-9PM.

Pooch Splash - September 18th at Dierkes Lake.

Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering - September 17th and 18th in Shoshone.

Shoshone Pollinator Festival - October 2nd, 10AM-4PM.

The list isn't all-inclusive, but it does give you a good idea of the many fun and scary things you can do in the upcoming weeks.

