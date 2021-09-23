Haunted River Attraction 170 Mi From Twin Falls ID Is VERY Scary

An annual southeast Idaho Halloween attraction that is said to tip the scare scale is offering select evenings of treats and screams now through October 30.

You can find the "Haunted River" Halloween attraction in Menan, Idaho, which is located 170 miles northeast of Twin Falls. The event's website lays it all out there for you. The history, the legend, and everything else you want to know about the Haunted River's location at 501 North 3100 East, on the banks of the Snake River, is on the website.

Idahohauntedhouses.com gave this attraction a scare rating of "very scary," so if someone in your family has a bad ticker, or doesn't handle being scared well, you might want to tell them about the Haunted River the next time you see them.

You can view the attraction's video teaser on the website as well. A family owns the land in which the five acre attraction sits on. The site includes a number of creepy wooden buildings, volunteers in costume, snacks and beverages for sale, and free parking.

The Haunted River is open this weekend, Friday and Saturday (September 24/25), as well as Friday and Saturday evenings through October. To see about ticket information, click here.

Medical safety masks are encouraged, but not required. The event is strictly outdoors, and organizers are following state health guidelines regarding the Covid-19 virus.

For more information about the Haunted River in Menan, click here, and someone will get back to you soon.

