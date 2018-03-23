Have an Active Dog? Try This …

Does your dog have a lot of energy? If your canine obeys basic commands and enjoys being active with you, you might consider signing Fido up for a five-week dog agility course that is being offered through the College of Southern Idaho’s Jerome Center.

Dog agility allows dogs and their owners to work closely together as the animals navigate through a series of obstacles, jumps and tunnels, competing for time and accuracy.

The introductory class, which is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. March 26 through April 23, introduces dogs and handlers to the rules of AKC agility competition, according to information from the college. The class description explains that the agility course is suitable for any breed of dog that is active with its owner, and makes for a fun and challenging learning environment.

Dogs should know basic commands of sit, down and stay, the college says.

The course, which costs $55, will be held at the Beef Barn at the Jerome County Fairgrounds .Information: 324-5101.