Have You Seen Her? Nampa ID 14-Year-Old Missing Since July 5

A Nampa, Idaho, teenager has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. She hasn't made contact with family in over a week.

Have you seen Jasmia Cruz Carrillo? Her profile can be found on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as July 5, 2021.

Carrillo, 14, is 5'4", and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, and she has a tattoo on her left abdomen.

If you have seen Jasmia Cruz Carillo, or currently know her whereabouts, please call the Nampa Police Department, at 208-465-2257. There are currently more than 30 active missing persons cases listed on the clearinghouse website.

