Hawks Joe Aeilts Nearing Magic 400 batting Average

The Boise Hawks exploded for 18 hits and 11 runs Wednesday night in an 11-5 win over the Eugene Emeralds.

Among those reaching base was Hawks left fielder Joe Aeilts now batting .386. Aeilts was batting over .400 after the first few games of the season and despite slipping to .386 remains the leading hitter for Boise.

Not by much however, Vladimir DiLone is at .385 and Bladimir Restituyo is batting an even .300.

As for Aeilts, the 6-2 200 pound outfielder from Carbondale, Illinois has been the Hawks most consistent at the plate and now with three players batting 300 or better the Hawks seem to have the offensive firepower they need to crawl out of last place in the South Division of the NW League.

Boise is 5-8 while Salem-Keizer and Hillsboro are tied for the lead at 8-5.

Tonight the Hawks host Eugene and will try for a sweep of the Emeralds and then Friday Salem-Keizer comes to memorial Stadium for a three game weekend series.