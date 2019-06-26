Northern Idaho Couple Sentenced for Drug Crimes

(KLIX) – A northern Idaho couple has been sentenced to federal prison for drug crimes.

Christine Ruth Turner, 43, and her husband, Joshua A. Turner, 40, both of Coeur d’Alene, were sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis said in a news release on Wednesday.

Christine Turner will serve just under 6 years in prison and Joshua Turner will be behind bars for five years. Each also must serve five years of supervised release after their prison sentences.

According to court records, the couple purchased methamphetamine in Spokane and transported it back to Idaho to sell in the Coeur d’Alene area, according to the news release.