Head-on Crash Kills North Idaho Man

TENSED, Idaho (KLIX)-A 32-year-old north Idaho man died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning while two others were hospitalized.

According to Idaho State Police, Michael George II, of Tensed, crashed into a Toyota pickup a little after 9 a.m. on U.S. Highway 95 just north of his hometown after crossing the center line in a Chevrolet Cobalt.

The driver of the Toyota, Kimberly Crimmins, 41, of Moscow and a juvenile passenger were taken to area hospitals; Crimmins was flown by air ambulance. The crash blocked traffic on the highway for more than three hours while it was being cleared.