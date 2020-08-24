Health Advisory for Mormon Reservoir

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A health advisory has been issued for Mormon Reservoir in Camas County for potentially dangerous algal bloom.

The South Central Public Health District and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued the warning Monday afternoon for the small reservoir at the foot of the Bennett Hills southeast of Fairfield.

Samples taken by DEQ from the reservoir show unhealthy levels of a cyanotoxin because of the harmful algal bloom, or HAB, which can cause neurological problems, stomach issues, as well as skin and eye irritations.

Mormon Reservoir now joins Cedar Creek (Roseworth) and Thorn Creek reservoirs under public health advisories for HABs. People need to take precautions while fishing or recreating at a body of water under a health advisory for an HAB.

The following are guidelines from the health district:

Avoid exposure to water in reservoirs under a HAB health advisory.

Make sure children, pets, and livestock are not exposed to the water.

Do not drink water with a HAB advisory.

Boiling and disinfecting DO NOT remove toxins from water.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae

If fishing in HAB water, remove all fat, skin, and organs before cooking. Toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues. Wash hands after handling.

For more information on HABs go to the DEQ web page