Health District Uses August to Educate About Breastfeeding

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – August is National Breastfeeding Month.

In an effort to celebrate moms and breastfeeding, South Central Public Health District has set up several informational booths at their district locations during the first week in August.

“In addition, we will have breastfeeding celebration events throughout the district for our Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC),” the district explained in a news release.

The focus of the events is to celebrate and promote the best, most ideal nutrition substance for babies. Breast milk “has the right mix of protein, fats and vitamins your baby needs to grow,” reads the news release. “The milk also has natural antibodies that will help your baby fight against viruses and bacteria.”

Some other benefits of breast milk:

It is easier for infants to digest than artificial baby milk or formula

It may protect your baby against obesity, diabetes, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), asthma, eczema, colitis, and some cancers.

The health district said breastfeeding offers several benefits for moms, such as helping to reduce the risk of breast and ovarian cancer, heart diseases, stroke, type-2 diabetes, and postpartum depression. It also can help with weight loss, as breastfeeding expends some 500 to 600 calories per day.

“If you want to make sure your baby is getting everything they need, breast milk is your best option,” Cindi Holly-Rausch, a registered dietician with the health district, said in the news release. “Breastfeeding isn’t just the obvious financial and nutritional choice, it can also help release hormones that will help the baby and mother bond and recover from birth trauma.”

“It’s up to each woman to decide for herself if she wants to breastfeed. Sometime there are life-factors that can make it difficult for some families to choose that path. If a mother would like to breastfeed we want to help her be successful,” she continued.

“We have lactation counselors [https://www.phd5.idaho.gov/contact-us/] who can help you understand how to navigate the obstacles around breastfeeding and help so you can bond with your baby.”