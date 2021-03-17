‘Heigh-Ho’ Idaho! Disney Theme Parks To Reopen Apr 30

Exciting news has just been shared by the folks at Disney. Disney theme parks will be opening back up in a little more than a month following weeks of declining Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United States.

The Internet has been blowing up since Disney officials made the recent announcement that parks will slowly begin opening to the public on April 30, 2021. This exciting news leads me to one question. How many Idahoans are going to "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah" their way to "The Magic Kingdom" in 2021?

Our summer trip schedule is already set with getaways to Glacier National Park, Canada's Banff and Jasper Parks and the Columbia River Gorge. Disneyland will have to wait until 2022, which is a huge disappointment for my wife who happens to be one of the biggest Disney fans I've ever come across.

Both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will open April 30 with a limited number of admission allowed in the early stages. News of new additions to the parks were recently shared to the public as well. Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will reopen a day earlier, one April 29.

Our last visit to the Southern California theme park was in 2016 to mark our son's first birthday. We had a great time introducing him to the cast of Disney characters for his first time. Having brunch with Lilo & Stitch did get a bit strange however.

"The Happiest Place On Earth" is just a 750-mile drive from southern Idaho. Will you be packing up the car and heading southwest this summer?

