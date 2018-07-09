Henry Winkler Fishing In Idaho Is The Positivity We All Need
You don't have to search very far on the internet to find negativity. Just start reading the comments on any Social Media post and they usually turn south pretty quick. Lucky for us, and the rest of the world, Henry Winkler is also on social media fighting the good fight with positive posts. And some of those recent rays of sunshine came from right here in Idaho.
Winkler, know for his part in the series Arrested Development and Happy Days, didn't jump the shark but he did catch some nice fish. He was visiting the Palisades in Idaho and his Twitter page began to fill with pictures of his catches and the scenery of Idaho and most importantly his optimism. You can feel his joy reading his posts.
For fun - Here's Winkler jumping the shark...