How Much Twin Falls Will Spend on Super Bowl Food

Super Bowl Feasting in Twin Falls

Food is an integral part of the Super Bowl experience, rivaling the importance of the game itself. I think most of us will agree that food is the one aspect of a Super Bowl party that even those indifferent to football can wholeheartedly enjoy. The national food consumption statistics during the Super Bowl are astonishing, highlighting just how significant this aspect of the event is. This raises an intriguing question: How much food is consumed during the Super Bowl in Twin Falls, Idaho, and what is the financial impact of this consumption in 2024? To answer this, we've delved into some numbers.

Analyzing Twin Falls' Super Bowl Food Expenditure

Our methodology involved taking national average consumption data from WalletHub and recent United States population data. We then adjusted these figures based on the population of Twin Falls and compared them to average local food prices to estimate the total cost of Super Bowl party foods in the area for 2024. Disclaimer: This list is for fun, and there’s some room for error in the math, but the findings help illustrate what’s hot and what’s not when it comes to Super Bowl in Twin Falls.

Here's a breakdown of our findings:

Chicken Wings : In Twin Falls, an impressive total of 184,992 chicken wings will be consumed. Considering the cost per wing is approximately $0.66, the total expenditure on wings alone is estimated to be around $122,174.04.

: In Twin Falls, an impressive total of 184,992 chicken wings will be consumed. Considering the cost per wing is approximately $0.66, the total expenditure on wings alone is estimated to be around $122,174.04. Hot Dogs (Meat Snacks) : These popular snacks will cost the town approximately $15,931.36.

: These popular snacks will cost the town approximately $15,931.36. Guacamole : A staple for any party, around 1203.2 pounds of guacamole will be enjoyed, totaling about $4,325.68 in expenditure.

: A staple for any party, around 1203.2 pounds of guacamole will be enjoyed, totaling about $4,325.68 in expenditure. Nacho Chips : A whopping 2.1 tons of nacho chips will be savored, which translates to a cost of $36,209.60.

: A whopping 2.1 tons of nacho chips will be savored, which translates to a cost of $36,209.60. Meat Platters : These will rack up a bill of $3,701.24.

: These will rack up a bill of $3,701.24. Veggie Trays : Healthy options like veggie trays will cost around $2,092.56.

: Healthy options like veggie trays will cost around $2,092.56. Deli Sandwiches : A favorite for many, deli sandwiches will amount to $9,333.84 in costs.

: A favorite for many, deli sandwiches will amount to $9,333.84 in costs. Beer and Wine: When it comes to beverages, beer takes a significant share with an expenditure of $193,113.60. Wine, not far behind, will see spending of $95,530.49.

The Cost of Celebrating the Big Game

The total expenditure on food and drinks for the Super Bowl in Twin Falls is varied, covering everything from snacks and appetizers to beverages. As we gear up for the game, it's clear that the residents of Twin Falls are set to enjoy a feast as, if not more exciting, as the action on the field.