The Idaho grocery tax appears to have exceeded its shelf life. A poll completed by the Mountain States Policy Center shows nearly nine in 10 people want it shelved for good. Two-thirds strongly oppose the tax. Just three percent strongly support keeping the tax on groceries.

The MSPC believes keeping the tax and improving the yearly rebate is a better solution. In other words, the average Idahoan would get more back, while visitors from out-of-state would continue to put money into the state’s coffers.

A representative from the Policy Center is expected to join us on-air on Wednesday, December 18th at 9:00 a.m., Mountain Time.

This should be one of the most spirited debates in the upcoming legislative session. A growing number of legislators support repeal. The numbers may be there for House and Senate passage, but Governor Brad Little’s signature would still be needed. For background, the Governor is expected to seek a third term in 2026. Repealing or keeping the tax may not be enough to swing the outcome of the next election.

If repeal takes place, then there are two outcomes. One is that the government would need to cut spending. The other solution would be the creation of another tax, or raising the remaining taxes. We’ve already seen a break in our income tax rate being reduced under Republican control.

You can see the results of the poll by clicking here. It’s included in a series of other polls conducted by MSPC.

I sat down a few years ago and calculated my grocery tax rebate. I was likely ahead at the end of the transaction. I’m not sure what it will look like this year, because my shopping habits have greatly changed over the last two years.

Get our free mobile app