SHOCKING! Many Idaho Politicians Lie to Their Voters

Devious People Are Selling You a Bill of Goods

What could you do with an additional dime a day? Buy a gumball? I don’t believe I’ve seen a gumball machine in 30 years, and I don’t think so gumballs were a dime since I was in high school in the late 1970s. And by then they were hollow to boot!

Instead of repealing the grocery tax, the Idaho Legislature moved to increase the grocery tax rebate. I did some math and every week, you’ll get back another 7.7 cents—not even a dime. I guess you can now afford the filet mignon.

But we do have an income tax coming. Democrat and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel told me it would amount to roughly 27 dollars a year for the average working guy. If you don’t trust a figure from a Democrat, Republican State Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld shared the same number. I can’t wait to buy the new boat!

This Isn't About Party Affiliation

This isn’t a liberal versus conservative debate. It’s smoke and mirrors. When the legislative session ends within a couple of weeks (it should), a lot of the people who seek your vote every other year are going to talk about tax cuts and rebates and tell you they brought you a present. They’re blowing smoke up your backside.

Nothing changes when it comes to most politicians. A study years ago showed many of them share brain activity with sociopaths.

A Bad Odor is Detected

Just remember, most are practiced at shoveling manure, and they’re counting on you not having the details. Or they’ll try and distract you with emotional issues. You need to stand firm and demand more.

