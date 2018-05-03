Heyburn Trucker Injured After Part Falls Off Another Truck

MARSING, Idaho (KLIX) A Heyburn man was flown to a hospital after a part of a semitrailer came off and went through his truck's windshield Wednesday afternoon. Idaho State Police say a brake canister came off an unloaded semi as it met 35-year-old Thomas Allt's semi and went through his windshield on U.S. Highway 95 near the Marsing Port of Entry at a little before 4 p.m. Allt's truck went off the shoulder and rolled. ISP says that Allt and the other driver, Alex Nava, age 39, of Nampa, had been wearing their seat belts. Allt was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.