Have You Seen Heyburn ID Teen Missing Since March 22?

UPDATE: Sadee was reported found and safe just before noon (MT) on Thursday.

(Original Story) A teenager from Heyburn, Idaho, has been profiled by a state website that features active missing juvenile and adult cases. It has been reported that she might be a runaway.

Have you seen Sadee Jackson? Information on this case was featured recently on the Missing Juveniles & Adults In Idaho Facebook page. Jackson last had contact with family on Tuesday (March 22). She is 5'1", and weighs 140 pounds.

Jackson, 14, was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black leggings, and routinely wears glasses. She has red hair and brown eyes. She might be in the company of a female friend.

If you have seen Sadee Jackson, or know of her current whereabouts, please phone 208-681-0338, or contact the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, at 208-434-2320.

Idaho Missing