Highway Project Planned This Week Near Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) – If Mother Nature cooperates, a roadway in Buhl will get a new protective coat this week.

Sealcoat work is expected to begin Wednesday on Idaho Highway 46 near Buhl, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The department said this is the final stage of the U.S. Highway 30 to Ken Curtis Bridge paving project that started last year.

If you don't know what sealcoating is, the department explained:

Sealcoating is a roadway surface treatment that takes place during the summer months and helps preserve and extend the lifetime of Idaho's roadways. It also provides a skid-resistant surface for better vehicle traction. The process requires hot temperatures and dry weather for chips to properly adhere to oil that is deposited on the highway.

The project is expected to take two days. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, and motorists should anticipate short delays and watch for flaggers and pilot cars.

The department also said there is always the possibility that chips placed during sealcoating can cause windshield damage, “so drivers are cautioned to slow down and pay attention to reduced speeds and no passing zones throughout the work area.”