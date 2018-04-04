Satellite Pics Pinpoint Old Poplar Trees Near Twin Falls Target

Historical poplar trees on Blue Lakes near Twin Falls Target

If you've lived in Twin Falls long enough, you might remember a row of poplar trees that used to run parallel to Blue Lakes near Target. With your help, and a little satellite imagery, we were able to reasonably pinpoint their exact location... and they might not have been quite where you remember.

The old poplar trees - Just southeast of Twin Falls Target

Popular opinion often places the trees in front of or intersecting the Twin Falls Target, but they're actually a little further south and several yards out. If you notice the historical satellite view from Google Earth, you'll see that the poplar trees are more in front of Winco / Petsmart / OfficeMax than they are at Target. In fact, the image suggests that the poplar trees and Target coexisted.

Overlay of the old and new images shows exactly where the trees would be today

We took a screencap of a current-day Google Earth image and superimposed the image of the poplar trees. We were careful to size the image and line up the curvature of Grandview Drive. If the trees were still standing, it looks like they would intersect the west wall of the ATT Store and the Laundromat.

How accurate do you think this is?

How accurate do you think this is?

*Special thanks to Jeff Sorenson and Jay Barlogi for sharing some historical images that helped us cross-reference the two time periods.