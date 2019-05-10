Walking Tours Planned for Saturday in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Walking tours of the City Park Historic District are planned for Saturday in Twin Falls.

The two 60- to 90-minute tours of the district will be 10:30 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m., starting at the corner of Shoshone Street North and Fourth Avenue East.

The walks, which the Twin Falls Library has done in the past but now is hosted by the Twin Falls Historic Preservation Commission, is labeled as family-friendly. The tours take participates around the historic district to learn more about the history of the area’s old buildings and settings.

Think you know Twin Falls history? The tours are free and will include a trivia during the walk.