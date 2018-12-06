UPDATE: Twin Falls County Officials say one person was found dead inside a mobile home that caught fire early this morning southwest of Murtaugh. According to Twin Falls County Spokesperson Lori Stewart, emergency crews responded at just before 8 a.m. to a fire at 4174 E 3000 N to the mobile home engulfed by flames. Stewart says one man was able to break a window and escape the blaze; he had to taken to the hospital with cuts and treatment for smoke inhalation. Another man was found dead inside, the cause of death is unknown. The State Fire Marshal is expected to be at the scene this afternoon. The cause of the fire in unknown. Several vehicles were also burned by the blaze. Twin Falls Fire Department, Rock Creek Fire and fire crews from Cassia County helped put out the fire.