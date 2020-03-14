March Madness While Shopping in Twin Falls

Panic Buying

I usually go grocery shopping between 6:30 AM to 7:00 AM, Saturday mornings. Normally, you could shoot a cannon down the aisles and not touch a soul.

A cashier told me she arrived at 4:30 and people were already queuing outside. I also noticed most of the shoppers are Caucasian. We've a big refugee and Latin population. They don't appear phased. Maybe because they've experienced much worse. I was at a Mexican grocery Thursday and there wasn't any line.

Several weeks ago I watched a film about EMP weapons. Good fiction. Now we're living in the movie.

What I'll wager is the people emptying shelves are consumers of media.

Cat food is being cleared. Distilled water. What, you're going to drink distilled water? You don't have a tap? Milk? It spoils. There were no bananas! On the other hand, beer is well stocked as well as bulk candy. Oh, and pasta. Pasta has a long shelf life and for some reason it isn't flying out the door.

A friend in law enforcement told me he was at the same store Thursday and witnessed a shoving match for flour. Friday afternoon I was at a different store. The place was packed. A woman on a cell phone was driving a Suburban and rolled through a couple of stop signs as people were coming and going in the parking lot. Imagine buying up all the toilet paper and then as you walk out the door you get flattened! A woman at the service desk during my Friday trip explained there had been arguments over TP, although. A manager was setting up a display of the precious tissue.

