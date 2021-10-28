Hole in Interstate Bridge Near Heyburn Forces Closure

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-Transportation crews had to partially shut down a bridge on the interstate near Heyburn after a hole developed in the roadway. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the outside lane of westbound Interstate 84 on the bridge between Exit 216 and Exit 211 was blocked off to traffic. "Crews are currently assessing the damage to the roadway and are working to repair the structure to open all travel lanes as soon as safely possible," said Idaho Transportation Department Rupert Maintenance Foreman Allen Knight in a prepared statement.

Crews closed off the bridge October 27 and will keep it closed as needed until repairs are complete. Drivers will need to take extra time while traveling through the area.



