Home Near Hagerman Destroyed by Fire

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A log home went up in flames early Thursday morning near Hagerman.

According to the Hagerman Fire Protection District, the call came in roughly at around 5:30 a.m. from a house off of River Road on Spring Drive. Three adults and one infant had been in the house when the fire started, they were all able to get out uninjured. Fire crews were able to control the fire by about 7:30 a.m. A car, car port, and shed were also destroyed by the fire. A wind also caused the fire to move to nearby trees and spark a small brush fire crews had to deal with.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal is one scene investigating the cause of the blaze. The Wendell Fire Department and Bliss Rural Fire District were also called out to help fight the fire.

Hagerman Fire Protection District



