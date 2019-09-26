Hometown Heroes Day at The Farmstead

With Fall weather right around the corner, it's exciting to know that the World Famous Farmstead corn maze and pumpkin festival is already open for the season. Just remember they have a new location, you can now join in on the fun at 2500 South Eagle Road in Kuna.

They are going to continue all the fun that you come to expect and love when visiting the Farmstead, that includes the apple blasters. Grab a pumpkin, take a tractor-drawn hayride, eat some of the delicious food they have for sale, and spend way too much time trying to figure out how to get out of the corn maze!

On Saturday, October 12th the Farmstead will be holding their annual Hometown Heroes day. Their hours of operation will run from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. All Police Officers, Firemen, Paramedics, 911 operators, Active Duty & Retired Military can visit the Farmstead at no cost.

This has been done in years past, and continues just as a way for the Farmstead to say THANK YOU to all of our Hometown Heroes here in the Treasure Valley.