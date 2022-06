HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened in Heyburn on Thursday. According to the Heyburn Police Department, officers responded to the Elk Meadows Subdivision for a person who was shot. On arrival they found an adult female deceased. The suspect was taken into custody. Idaho State Police is assisting the Heyburn Police Department with the investigating. The suspect has not been identified.

