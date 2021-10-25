The house from Wes Craven's classic horror movie A Nightmare on Elm Street is currently for sale — and it looks like a total dream, all things considered!

A Nightmare on Elm Street was released in 1984 and now 37 years later, the iconic house featured in the film's outdoor scenes is for sale. Although the movie takes place in Ohio, the real location of the A Nightmare on Elm Street house is actually in Los Angeles.

The house is a two-story Dutch Colonial that was built in 1919. There's a pool, guest house and the gorgeous home sits on a nearly 7,000 square foot lot. Take a tour of Freddy Krueger's — uh, we mean, the famous house... if you dare.

The house featured in Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street in Los Angeles is currently for sale for $3.2 million. See inside, below!