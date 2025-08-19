America needs seven million new houses. The figure is from Scott Turner, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for the Trump Administration. He toured several Opportunity Zones in Idaho beginning this week. Turner spent time on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 96.1 and 1310 KLIX. He was joined by Senator Mike Crapo.

President Trump Works to Lower Rising Prices

What became known as the Big Beautiful Bill contains language to encourage housing development. More housing is expected to ease a shortage that is blamed for the skyrocketing costs of buying and renting.

Turner explained that another issue is regulation. The government is looking to cut certain rules that don’t always make sense, but drive up prices. One recent change is expected to drastically lower the cost of modular homes, which have been required to have a metal undercarriage for the last 50 years. It could shave $30,000 off the price of each home.

Most People Can't Afford to Buy Any Home

The median cost of a new home in America is approaching $450,000. The number is lower in southern Idaho, but wages in the state are below the national average.

The HUD Secretary added during the conversation that a proposal by Utah Senator Mike Lee may be reconsidered. Lee’s proposal to open a small percentage of federal land for building met great resistance, but with certain guardrails, some land could be used for development, while still protecting space for hunting, fishing, and recreation.

A lack of affordable housing is hindering the movement of new jobs and career advancement, especially for younger workers. Unlike the Great Recession, when there were too many houses, today, there aren’t enough.