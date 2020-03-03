How Can You Help The TF Animal Shelter? They Need Chew Toys

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter has a lot going on right now. They are full of adoptable cats as they run an end of winter special with cat adoptions for $9 and kittens are $24 which includes the spay/neuter, vaccinations, and microchip. The staff is also getting ready for a big weekend with the Furrball Fundraiser on Saturday at the Turf Club.

The Furrball is a huge fundraiser for the animal shelter to help them pay for the medical costs of needy pets throughout the year. But even if you can't attend the event or adopt a cat, there are some great things you can easily do to help the animals be a little more happy while they are at the shelter. This week a group of school kids went to the shelter to hang out with the animals and read them books. This kind of human interaction is great for the animals as they wait for their homes.

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is also constantly in need of food donations and blankets. They are especially in need now of chew toys for the dogs as they are left overnight alone. Donated chew toys can be new or used as long as they are still in usable condition.

If you are interested in adopting a dog from the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, they frequently post new pictures of the dogs that are ready on their Facebook page.