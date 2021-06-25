Our upcoming weather forecast in Southern Idaho is dismal. It's going to be hot, and Idaho Power is asking customers to take it down a level with their power consumption during the heatwave. How do you feel about that?

My initial (selfish) thought was 'No, thanks. I'm keeping my house temp at the arctic setting'.

How Do You Feel About Using Less AC During The Hottest Days?

Turning your home AC temperature up a few degrees sounds like the opposite of what you'd want to do on the hottest days. But that's exactly what Idaho Power is asking us to do. Feels kind of like going to a restaurant and they tell you they are running low on fries so they'll still serve you some, but not as many as you wanted.

Why Should We Try To Use Less Energy On Hot Days In Idaho?

Idaho Power sent out a message to customers asking them to use less power to ease the strain on the power grid. This doesn't mean you need to put yourself in danger or in an uncomfortable situation. Idaho Power has a few suggestions on how to stay safe and comfortable: Start by reducing your power consumption between the hours of 4 and 9 PM over the next few days. Other helpful ideas include:

Turn up the thermostat temperature a few degrees, while still remaining at a comfortable level.

Use other cooking methods besides an electric stovetop or oven.

Close doors, windows, and curtains during the hot afternoon hours.

Turn off the lights in unoccupied rooms.

