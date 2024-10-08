How Idahoans Can Help Hurricane Victims

We’re good-hearted people. Many of Idaho’s current residents have ancestors who passed through and even lived for generations in Appalachia. I would say there are some cultural similarities, especially when it comes to looking out for family, neighbors, and friends.

While government response to Hurricane Helene appears sluggish, private agencies and faith-based charities mobilized before the event and provided some of the first, and ongoing, response.

While some charities are plagued by overhead, others work simply to put boots on the ground and relief into the hands of the needy.

One that has been recommended to me is Samaritan’s Purse, which is a faith-based organization that asks no questions about what church you attend, or even if you attend one. The staff simply carries out its mission to serve you in imitation of Christ. Even if you’re a non-believer, you can appreciate your fellow human beings engaged in selfless acts.

You can learn more about the agency and how to donate by clicking here.

We’re learning a lesson. Government isn’t always the answer, and someday may not be able to respond. Especially when we’re now faced with a follow-up storm in the southeastern United States. Washington already has a massive debt issue, and it’s not getting better. Government money for disaster relief may be increasingly difficult to find.

The chief spokesman for Samaritan’s Purse is the Reverend Franklin Graham, son of the late evangelist Billy Graham. The younger Graham has followed in his father’s footsteps, ensuring that they provide selfless service to others, while in service to God.

