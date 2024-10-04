Idaho Isn’t Ready for a Mass Distaster

If the people of North Carolina left the country, renounced citizenship, and crossed the border into Texas, they would get a better deal. If I recall, illegal invaders get a 5,000-dollar gift card and lodging in a five-star hotel.

In contrast, the survivors of Hurricane Helene will get 750 bucks. Isn’t that what fire victims in Maui received?

Some libertarians insist the government shouldn’t be giving anyone checks, but if Washington is going to shell out money to fund the gambling habits of Ukrainian bureaucrats and illegal aliens, then what’s a fair deal for our countrymen?

Oh, and the current federal regime plans to provide relief based on equity, which means whitey gets a check last. If anything is left.

The people of North Carolina’s hill country are mainly Republicans. That may have something to do with the decisions made by the current cabal running the federal government.

Check out this link from Georgia talk show host Erick Erickson. He makes it clear the federal government is an incompetent outfit, and that initial relief was provided by churches and private charities.

So, what if something akin to this happened in Idaho? Our main threats are likely wildfires and earthquakes. The state is also filled with a lot of white Republicans. Now, I’m not sure that would be a factor in a federal government response, but we need to be prepared for the day when nobody is coming to the rescue. What happens when the training wheels are gone?

The Twin Falls County Emergency Management Office will join us next week on-air to answer questions.

Get our free mobile app