Is Twin Falls Sleeping Better During The Pandemic Or Worse?

I'd be interested to know if anyone has been able to keep the same sleeping schedule they had before the pandemic began. I think my sleep changed on day one and has probably gotten worse each day since then. There are days now where I will wake up to get kids ready and off to school and then I go back to bed for a few hours. Most nights I'm up well past midnight, usually between 1 and 2 AM. There are a lot of factors to my sleep schedule change other than me working from home now. Having the kids home more now than before means more distractions. Projects I have planned and work I need to do often gets pushed to late in the afternoon and night. It also doesn't help that I'm terrible with time management. How has the pandemic affected your day and sleep schedules?

If sleep is an issue for you, there's a company out there looking to help you get a good night's rest, and pay you for it. Sleep Junkie is looking for a 'self-confessed Sleeping Beauty' to test out a few mattresses and share your opinion on each of them. As payment for your sleepy time they'll let you pick your favorite of the mattresses to keep and pay you $3,000. They posted the 'job' about a week ago and don't have an end date listed for getting in your application, but it's probably best to apply as soon as you can.

