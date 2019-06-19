How Many RVs Can Fit Into Idaho At One Time?

This is a question I raised with a couple of state troopers and like me they didn’t have any concrete figures. A member of the Twin Falls City Council also offers she’s not sure anyone has accurate numbers. So, I telephoned Idaho Transportation Department and left a message for a spokesman. More than 48 hours later and no reply.

Well, government work. He’ll get back to me in September.

My guess is, if there’s an estimate, ITD is the place to ask.

If you stood in front of the hotels on Pole Line Road I imagine you could count hundreds of RVs in a matter of hours. Route 93 is thick with them even during winter. Going both north and south.

Parking lots at department stores are like showroom floors. Many of the travelers stop for propane and other supplies.

A friend suggested when and if I ever sell my house I live out of an RV. In the broadcast field it may make sense. We’re truly vagabonds. I just don’t know where I’d put all my books!