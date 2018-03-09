How To Make Super Mario Your Guide On Google Maps In Idaho

March 10th is Mario Day to celebrate the classic video game character and as quite possibly the best part of the day - you can have Mario be your guide on your travels with Google Maps. I used him to guide me through Twin Falls from the radio station and up Blue Lakes to Winco.

This is Awesome! The Mashable Facebook video below shows how easy it is to do.

The sad part is I don't know if this will just be this weekend in celebration or if they will keep it as a permanent addition. Some people are also saying it doesn't work for them yet, but it works for me. Also the 'question mark' box on my phone is grey and not yellow.