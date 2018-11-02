How To Show Support For CRPS Awareness Month In Twin Falls

November is Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Awareness month which really makes sense since not many people know what CRPS is. Those suffering from CRPS have a malfunction of the nervous system where a regional part of their body will send signals to their brain that they are in constant intense pain. There are many ways that CRPS shows in people including brought on by an injury or something small like a mosquito bite accompanied by searing pain that never goes away.

There are instances of remission and the person living pain free but most often there is constant pain. There is no cure and no real treatment. Those suffering often just live with the pain. You can show your support and help raise awareness about CRPS on Monday, November 5th by wearing orange and sharing this blog with friends and family.