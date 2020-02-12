How to Tell a Fellow Employee He Smells Like an Open Sewer

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A buddy of mine eats a lot of garlic. He uses it quite liberally when cooking and as he slices cloves he’ll even pop one into his mouth and chew. I’ve tried this with raw garlic and would suggest you don’t try it at home or work or on the street. Unless you have a quart of water!

The friend increases his garlic consumption when he has a cold. He believes it’s a great natural remedy. The guy is in his mid-50s and looks 35.

I think he may be onto something but some people who work with him complain about the garlic odor. I was never a guy to notice. Sense of smell isn’t one of my strong suits. Back in the early 80s I worked with a very nice man and people would talk behind his back about the need for a shower. “Smelly **s Smith,” was a nickname bestowed by another fellow at the job.

One day, the department manager told Mr. Smith to leave and not come back until he showered. He found another job within a few months.

Odor isn’t an easy issue to address. Sometimes it’s a medical condition or you stepped in dog poop and didn’t notice until lunch break. Then there’s also the issue of personal neglect. This morning I saw a story in the Wall Street Journal and the writer explained many retirees who live alone and have few friends and family members often fall into the neglect category. There was an old man on my street when I was a boy growing up. He would take a seat on his front porch and spend the day alone. He wouldn’t even get up to use the toilet.

On the other hand, I’ve got a different approach. If I smell like a sewer, please tell me! The late George Carlin said in his act he liked being direct. “Anyone can have bad breath Martha,” he would say, “but you could knock a buzzard off a ****wagon!”