How’s That Global Warming Working for You in Idaho?

It was nearly 20 below zero. A friend in Camas County has been well below zero the last two mornings and shared details both days. Another friend in Teton Valley sent me a picture of his thermometer clocking in at -27 degrees. That was standing air temperature. Nearby in Driggs, there was a recorded low of 33 below. It made my Tuesday morning low of nine degrees look warm.

Early afternoon back east and where my sister lives in Western New York State, they haven’t broken double digits. Neighboring Erie County has a snow emergency with a lake effect and blowing and drifting.

A friend near St. Petersburg, Florida is looking at high temperatures in the next couple of days only in the lower 50s.

The lower 48 states are cold right now.

I don’t doubt climate change. The climate is always changing, and over the last 12,000 years, we’ve been getting warmer with a few hiccups on the timeline. In other words, still emerging from the last ice age. But it still gets cold in January and hot in summer. This notion that mere mortals are going to put the brakes on weather and climate is hubris.

The last administration in Washington played to fears and scammed you for tax dollars and burdened you with debt. Over a promise,e it could make the climate more moderate. A lot of big donors to the Democrat Party got rich. You’re stuck with the bill. Thank the Lord it’s over. For now! The devil is relentless, and won’t be going away.