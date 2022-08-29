Visiting Yellowstone should be on everyone's bucket list, and fortunately for those in the Magic Valley, we live close enough that there is little to no excuse for not going at some point. It is one of the most beautiful, natural areas in the country, and you can see animals in their natural habitat like nowhere else. When visiting, make sure you have your camera handy, because you never know what type of once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you will have to capture something. Recently a group of cars driving through Yellowstone caught a stampede, which reminds you how unpredictable the animals in the park can be.

Bison Stampede Caught on Video at Yellowstone

Watching the video above is amazing. Imagine driving down the road and seeing a massive herd of bison coming around the corner and down the street. You don't know if they will turn and go at your car, keep going, or what they will do. It is such a sight to see but also makes your heart race to think of being in that situation. Luckily, nobody looked to be harmed, but hearing the commentary is pretty entertaining as well. There is quite the smell in the air, as one passenger is heard saying, 'Oh, they stink, You all need showers.' These are the types of things that you hope to witness on a trip to Yellowstone but have to be in the right place at the right time to witness.

Wild Animal Experiences at Yellowstone

Broyles Outdoors credit YouTube Broyles Outdoors credit YouTube loading...

When situations like these occur, it is best to remember a few things and to do as this family did. Have your phone or camera at the ready to record such an awesome spectacle. Make sure to stay in the car. Yes, this is a stampede so that should be obvious, but in any situation where a wild animal in Yellowstone is this close to your car, it is best to stay inside. It is good to be respectful of the animals, and wait for all of them to pass before moving your car. Make sure to post whatever video or pictures you get, so the rest of the world can enjoy your experience. Many will never make it to Yellowstone, and many that do will never get to see an experience like a stampede of bison running by within inches of their car.

If you haven't been, schedule a trip to Yellowstone as soon as you can, before the winter weather makes its way. Beware of bison and any wild animals that may approach you in your car, when hiking, or in general, that get within a certain distance. Be safe and have fun, and remember you are visiting their home, not the other way around. If you feel the ground around you begin to rumble, beware, there may be a heard of bison stampeding towards you quickly.

